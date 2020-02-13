The Missouri Valley Masonic Lodge is holding a “Pancakes for Scholarships” pancake feed on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley.
Each year two scholarships are awarded to students from Missouri Valley and two students from West Harrison. At each school, Valley Lodge awards one scholarship to students going to a four-year college and one scholarship to students going to a two-year community college or trade school.
The generous support by area residents to this program for many years has helped Valley Lodge assist area young people to continue their education.
Tickets are available from Valley Lodge members, or at the door, for the breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and drink.
