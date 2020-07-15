Mary Ann (Habinck) McColley entered rest on Wednesday July 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born in Monticello on Jan. 27, 1948. She lived the first nine years of her life in the Annie Wittenmyer Home in Davenport. At the age of nine, Mary Ann went to live with her foster parents Arthur and June (Baird) Habinck on a farm near Moorhead. She lived with them until the age of 18 when she married LaDon (Joker) McColley of Mondamin, on April 12, 1966. Mary Ann and LaDon were married for 52 years and made their home in Mondamin where they raised three daughters.
Mary Ann was a devoted employee and spent time working at The Office, Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Neb. as both a CNA and cook, and Crowell Memorial Home in Blair as a restorative nurse’s aide. She held other jobs throughout the years including doing farm work in summers, working in manufacturing and meat packing. Her true passion was healthcare and she spent most of her life working in this capacity. Mary enjoyed watching old westerns, playing Bingo, bird and butterfly watching and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Mondamin Church of Christ and loved to study the Bible and other faith-based readings.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband LaDon (Joker) McColley, parents Arthur and June (Baird) Habinck, other foster siblings, and a nephew Livingston Harrington.
She is survived by her children, June (Travis) Myler of Blencoe; Penny (Mark) Friis-Hansen of Plattsmouth, Neb.; and Rebecca (Jason) Pavlik of Modale. Grandchildren Dakota (Brady) Kuhlman, Benjamin Tamisiea, Kennedy, Loyal and Noah Myler, Corbin, Brecken and Abraham Pavlik. Great-grandchildren Adrian Rose Holben & Audrey Lynn Straight. Siblings Leroy (Honey) Habinck of Onawa; Darlene (Don) Hadden of Sgt. Bluffs; Arlene (Erich) Schwartz of Council Bluffs; Joyce Van Horn of Ill. and many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
She will be forever missed and loved.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday July 19, 2020 3 p.m. Mondamin Church of Christ, Mondamin.
Officiating: Pastor Wayne Bahr
Final Resting Place: Noyes Cemetery, Mondamin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.