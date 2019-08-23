Martin Marietta has been recognized with Gateway Development Corp.'s 2019 Growth in Prosperity Award.
Todd Clock, vice president of Martin Marietta's Des Moines district, accepted the award from Gateway Executive Director Michael Rooks during the Gateway investors meeting Wednesday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
The award is given to businesses that have made a significant economic impact to Washington County.
Martin Marietta has 9,000 employees in 32 states, Canada and the Caribbean and does more than $4 billion in sales.
In 2009, the company purchased the Fort Calhoun Quarry, which now has 75 employees. Since then, shipments from the quarry have doubled.
“Shipments from Fort Calhoun have built many of the roads, office buildings, schools and homes not just in Washington County, but in the greater Omaha area,” Rooks said.
Martin Marietta is in the midst of a capital investment project, which includes plant improvements as well as the development of the underground mine.
“We recognize the opportunity to serve not only Washington County, but the greater Omaha area for many, many years to come,” Clock said. “This is over a $90 million project and it's a generation project. A project that is well over 50-plus years. We're very excited about this and very excited to be in Washington County and very much appreciate the award.”
