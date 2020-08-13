Marion Ilona Stout was born on July 14, 1943 and died on July 29, 2020, at the age of 77 years and 15 days.
Marion's wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 7:38 pm
(0) comments
