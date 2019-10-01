Dressed in full military uniforms, they marched.
Friends of Fort Atkinson interpreters took part in a 10-mile marching demonstration Saturday along the southeast edge of Washington County. They were joined by members of North Bend Boy Scouts Troop 110. The scouts were working on their hiking merit badges.
The interpreters wore the uniforms of Company A, Sixth Infantry Unit and Company I First Regiment Rifles that would have been garrisoned at Fort Atkinson from 1819 to 1827.
The march began on North River Drive at Hummel Park — once the site of Cabanne's Trading Post, which was established in 1822. The plan was to follow County Road 51 near landmarks identified on an 1830s map of the Missouri River, but due to flooding on County Road 51, the march followed an alternate route.
