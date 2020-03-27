Mandatory closures announced
Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation on Sunday, March 22, requiring salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy facilities, and swimming pools to suspend business through the end of March.
To help those impacted by forced business closures, as well as those practicing self-isolation and social distancing, the latest proclamation suspends foreclosures on all properties.
Renewal of operator's licenses and vehicle registrations has been suspended, and with Governor Reynolds' latest proclamation, medical professionals' licenses will not expire for the duration of this crisis.
While some businesses have been forced to suspend operations, others are required to modify the services provided, including dining establishments, gas stations, and grocery stores.
It is recommended that patrons call ahead for additional delivery charges, hours of operation, and other specific information.
All grocery stores are working hard to maintain a sanitary environment and keep shelves stocked during the crisis.
Food Land in Missouri Valley and Woodbine are offering curbside service. Several volunteers have offered delivery in online social media posts, though none of the volunteers have contacted the grocery store directly at press time.
Smitty's Grocery Store in Dunlap has always done deliveries on Monday mornings, but volunteers have offered expanded delivery service. Curbside service has been offered since the onset, and though hours have changed, the store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. 6:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Super Foods in Logan is offering curbside service, and delivery is available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday with volunteers from the Logan Christian Church.
Additionally, elderly are invited to shop from 8-10 a.m. to avoid larger crowds.
Sportsman's in Pisgah offers packaged beer and liquor for curbside pickup, carryout, and delivery (must have identification).
Additionally, Loess Hills Country Corner in Pisgah is offering carryout, curbside pickup, and limited delivery for meals and groceries. Following is a list of area businesses and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their hours and services:
Missouri Valley:
• Arby's – carryout and drive-through only.
• Bamboo Village – closed until further notice.
• Burger King – drive-though only, with curbside delivery for truck drivers only.
• Campo Azul – delivery and carryout only.
• Casey's – carryout available; orders can be taken through the app, online, or via telephone only; self-service not available at the hot case – employees will assist; self-service available in the coolers.
• Cornstalk Cafe – closed until further notice.
• JC's Dairy Den – drive-through only.
• Loess Moose Bar & Grill – delivery and carryout only.
• McDonald's – drive-through only; with carryout for truck drivers only.
• Penny's Diner – curbside delivery only. Must call the order in to 712-642-3000 ex. 401.
• PetroMart/Godfather's Pizza – carryout only.
• Pizza Ranch – carryout or delivery within city limits.
Logan:
• Fourth Ave. Grill – curbside service.
• Logan Flours – curbside service for online or telephone orders.
• Bunkhouse Cafe Too – closed.
• Doc's Road House – closed until further notice.
• Twisted Tail Steakhouse & Saloon – takeout only.
Modale:
• Sour Mash Bar and Grill – call-in orders with curbside service.
Pisgah:
• Dave's Old Home Bar & Grill – carryout only.
• Loess Hills Country Corner – carryout, curbside pickup, and limited delivery.
Mondamin:
• Jiffy Mart – business as usual. Patrons are allowed in the store (no more than 10 at a time), and curbside pickup and delivery are available.
Woodbine:
• Building Grounds – closed until further notice.
• Casey's – carryout available; orders can be taken through the app, online, or via telephone only; no self-service available at the hot case – employees will assist; self-service available in the coolers.
• Dairy Sweet – carryout and drive-through available.
• Goodfellows – carryout and delivery.
Dunlap:
• Cozy Corner – drive-up window available.
• Dairy Sweet – drive-through or carryout only.
• Dog House Bar & Grill – open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Gold Slipper – carryout only.
• Nuther Round – carryout and curbside service only.
• Town & Country – closes at 8 p.m.
