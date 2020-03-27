Governor Reynolds this month designated March as Problem Gambling Awareness month in Iowa. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 315,000 adult Iowans experienced at least one problem related to their gambling in the past year.
“Iowans who have problems with their gambling come from many backgrounds. They can be rich or poor, young or old, male or female. Problem gambling can affect people of every race, every religion, and every education and income level,” said Eric Preuss, manager of the Iowa Gambling Treatment program. “The one constant is that problem gambling is a treatable, recovery is possible, that the impacts of problem gambling can be addressed, helping individuals and families get their lives back on track.”
Symptoms of problem gambling include:
• Thinking a lot about gambling, such as past gambling experiences, future gambling ventures, or ways of getting money for gambling.
• Needing to gamble with larger amounts of money or with larger bets in order to get the same feeling of excitement.
• Repeatedly trying to cut down or stop gambling without success.
• Feeling restless or irritable when trying to cut down or stop gambling.
• Gambling to run away from problems or to get relief from feeling depressed, anxious, or bad about yourself.
• After losing money gambling, often returning another day in order to win back losses.
• Lying to family members, friends or others in order to hide gambling activities from them.
• Losing or almost losing a significant relationship, job, or an educational or career opportunity because of gambling.
• Relying on others to provide money to relieve a desperate financial situation caused by gambling.
The Iowa Gambling Treatment program works to reduce the harm caused by problem gambling by funding a range of services for Iowans. These services include outpatient counseling for problem gamblers, concerned persons and family; recovery support services; and financial counseling, including budgeting and debt reduction plans.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-BETS OFF or go to yourlifeiowa.org/gambling to learn about available services near you.
