“Housing Basics - Part 2, Managing Community Housing” will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 1-3 p.m., at the ISU Extension Office located at 304 E. Seventh St. in Logan.
The meeting is being sponsored by Harrison County Development Corporation, Harrison County ISU Extension & Outreach, and Harrison County Home & Public Health. Mickey Shields, of the Iowa League of Cities, and John McCurdy, of Southwest Iowa Planning Council, will cover basic topics and strategies to aid local communities as they work toward housing goals.
Mickey Shields has served as the Assistant Director of Membership Services for the Iowa League of Cities since 2008. Prior to joining the League of Cities, Mickey worked for the City of Coralville for over five years. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Public Administration from Drake University.
John McCurdy is the executive director of Southwest Iowa Planning Council and Southwest Iowa Transit Agency and has served in this role since 2013.
SWIPCO provides a wide range of planning and development services, as well as housing assistance programs, primarily for low- to moderate-income individuals and for cities. SWITA is the designated public transit agency for an eight-county region in Southwest Iowa and provides over 350,000 transit rides per year. Together, these agencies employ approximately 100 people and serve thousands of clients each day.
Previously to the directorship, McCurdy worked for JEO Consulting Engineers as a senior development specialist, and previous to that, he was community development specialist with SWIPCO for seven years.
McCurdy holds master’s degrees in public administration and community and regional planning from Iowa State University and an undergraduate degree from Drake University in international relations. He is a Navy veteran and also farms with his wife and four children in Cass County.
To register for “Housing Basics - Part 2, Managing Community Housing,” call 712-644-2105 or email cpoliver@iastate.edu by Monday, Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.