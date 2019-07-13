A man who led police on a pursuit and foot chase was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Byron D. Davidson, 24, pleaded guilty May 14 to resisting arrest, a Class 3A felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Davidson to two years probation.
Prior to sentencing, Davidson's attorney, Jessica Douglas of Omaha, said she accompanied her client to the Blair Police Department, where he personally apologized to law enforcement for his actions.
Samson indicated Davidson appeared to have a substance abuse issue. In a presentence investigation report, Davidson told a probation officer he had “tried every drug at least once except heroin.”
As part of his probation, Davidson was ordered to complete an outpatient treatment program.
Davidson was arrested July 5, 2018.
According to an arrest affidavit, an officer on patrol saw Davidson driving a green Ford Taurus in the 600 block of South 19th Street. The officer knew Davidson's license was suspended and confirmed it through state records.
The officer attempted to pull over the Taurus. That's when it picked up speed, making a quick turn on Clark Street. The vehicle continued south on the maintenance road that is parallel to 19th Street. The car then drove through the grass and mud into a business parking lot, where Davidson stopped the vehicle and took off running on foot.
The officer stayed with the vehicle and notified other officers. A Washington County sheriff's deputy located Davidson running in a field near 1900 Hollow Road. Blair officers and sheriff's deputies were able to catch up to him and detain him.
