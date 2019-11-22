A Blair man who was wanted on several warrants and who tried to elude police by jumping from a second-story window of a house pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and theft Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Kyle Ward, 28, was arrested July 8 and taken to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System after an estimated 20-foot fall from a window at a residence at 674 N. 27th St.
The Blair man had five active warrants, including felony and misdemeanor thefts in Washington County, misdemeanor theft in Dodge County and two felony thefts in Douglas County.
According to an affidavit, Blair police and members of the III-Corps Drug Task Force were attempting to arrest Ward when he jumped out of the window of a second-floor apartment in the house. He landed on his side and began running through an open field east of the residence. He ran approximately 40 to 50 yards before he stopped and went to the ground.
Officers received permission from the tenant to search the apartment. They found a glass pipe containing a white powdery residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found a small amount of marijuana and a glass bong.
After the incident, Ward was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The charge for resisting arrest was dropped, and Ward agreed to plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Ward also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking-subsequent offense of any item valued at less than $500, a Class 4 felony.
According to an affidavit, Blair police officers responded to Bomgaars, 1410 S. Highway 30, in October 2018 for the report of a theft. The manager said a man had stolen a drill. He had located an empty box in the store.
Video surveillance showed the suspect, accompanied by a woman, hiding the drill under his sweatshirt. One of the officers identified the man as Ward from prior contact with him.
He will appear in court for sentencing Jan. 21.
