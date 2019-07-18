A Blair man wanted on several warrants who tried to elude police by jumping from a second story window of a house faces additional charges, according to court documents.
Kyle Ward, 27, was arrested July 8 and taken to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System after an estimated 20-foot fall from a window at a residence at 674 N. 27th Street.
The Blair man had five active warrants, including felony and misdemeanor thefts in Washington County, misdemeanor theft in Dodge County and two felony thefts in Douglas County.
Ward is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor; after this latest incident.
According to an affidavit, Blair police and members of the III-Corps Drug Task Force were attempting to arrest Ward when he jumped out of the window of a second-floor apartment in the house. He landed on his side and began running through an open field east of the residence. He ran approximately 40 to 50 yards before he stopped and went to the ground.
Officers received permission from the tenant to search the apartment. They found a glass pipe containing a white powdery residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found a small amount of marijuana and a glass bong.
(0) comments
