An Omaha man who headbutted a Washington County sheriff's deputy had his post-release supervision revoked and was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Wade W. Gorman, 57, was convicted of third-degree assault of a peace officer and driving under the influence in July 2018. He was sentenced to nine months in jail and 12 months post-release supervision.
Gorman admitted to violating his post-release supervision after he was convicted in May of violating a protection order and terroristic threats in Douglas County. He was sentenced to two years in prison Aug. 6.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Gorman to four months in the Washington County Jail, which will be served consecutively to his Douglas County sentence.
Prior to sentencing, two witnesses, including a victim from the Douglas County case, spoke to Samson about Gorman's behavior. Both wanted to see Gorman's Washington County sentence be served consecutively to what he is currently serving.
“This man is very violent and angry,” the victim said.
A man who operates a halfway house where Gorman was living showed the judge photos of damage Gorman had caused when he refused to follow the rules of the house. The man said he declined to press charges against Gorman knowing he was facing other charges.
Gorman declined to comment prior to sentencing.
Gorman was arrested May 25, 2018, following a traffic stop for suspicion of DUI. During the stop, he headbutted a deputy and tried to kick at another deputy.
