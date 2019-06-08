A Plattsmouth man who tossed a handgun while leading police on a brief foot chase through downtown Blair in July accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Steven E. Graham, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony. He waived his right to a presentence investigation.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Graham to not less than six years and not more than six years and one day. Under Nebraska law, Graham must serve a minimum of 4 1/2 years. He was given credit for 178 days served.
Prior to sentencing, Graham declined to comment.
However, his attorney, Joseph Howard of Omaha, said his client suffers from a methamphetamine addiction.
“It's just sad,” he said. “When he's not on meth, he makes good decisions.”
Graham was arrested July 31.
According to an affidavit, Graham parked a 1995 Nissan Maxima at 17th and Washington streets near the Blair Police Department. Officers noticed he was acting suspicious. The alarm on the car kept sounding.
Officers ran the plates on the black sedan and discovered it was stolen. When they approached Graham, he fled east.
During the chase, officers observed him throw a silver object in the back of a pickup truck parked in the 1600 block of Washington Street. The item was identified as a .32-caliber revolver.
Graham was later found hiding inside a vehicle in a garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.