A warrant has been issued for a man accused of writing a fraudulent check at a Blair business.
Andrew Yourkoski, 37, is charged with first-degree forgery, a Class 3 felony; and conspiracy to commit forgery, a Class 3 felony.
The warrant was issued Aug. 14.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police took a report of a bad check at Bomgaars, 1410 S. Highway 30, on July 12.
Two individuals purchased merchandise with bad checks. A man, identified as Yourkoski, wrote a check for $483.31 from an account in a name different from his own. A woman also wrote a bad check for $394.25 worth of merchandise.
Surveillance video showed the pair getting out of a vehicle separate from each other and shopping separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.