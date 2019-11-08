A convicted sex offender who was found guilty of violating the Sex Offender Registry Act was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Scott E. McMahon, 49, of Omaha was also sentenced in two other cases for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced McMahon to 21 months in prison and 12 months post-release supervision for violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.
He also sentenced McMahon to six months and 90 days for the possession and attempted possession convictions, respectively.
All three sentences will be served concurrently.
McMahon was arrested Aug. 30 on two active warrants after police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Eighth Street for a suspicious person, who had tried to run after a vehicle when the driver refused to give him a ride.
Officers found the person, later identified as McMahon, walking near McDonald's. They confirmed he had two warrants.
At the jail, McMahon gave officers a small bag of white powdery substance that he had in his jacket pocket, according to an arrest affidavit. The substance tested positive for meth.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, McMahon reported to the sheriff's office on Jan. 26 that he was a transient without residence staying in Washington County.
McMahon was required to notify the sheriff's office within 30 days of his status and failed to do so. On Feb. 14, McMahon reported a temporary address in Lexington, but didn't inform the sheriff’s office that he was no longer residing in Washington County.
McMahon is a 25-year offender. He was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child in 2016 in Frontier County.
