A man who stole a car was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Zachary N. Gobert, 25, pleaded no contest Sept. 17 to theft by unlawful taking-$1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Gobert to 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Under Nebraska's Good Time Law, Gobert must serve a minimum of six months.
Prior to sentencing, Gobert asked the judge to consider him for probation even after he told the probation officer he wasn't interested.
“I've had time to think about it and I think I would be a good candidate for probation,” Gobert said.
However, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said Gobert was noted as a high risk to reoffend in the presentence investigation and he has a long history of drug use.
“I believe he denies the crime even occurred,” Petersen said.
Gobert was arrested after a woman reported her vehicle stolen Jan. 31 to Blair police.
The woman told an officer that her silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala was stolen by Gobert.
The woman said she had met Gobert online and had become friends. He then began asking if he could use her car to drive to Plattsmouth, but the woman refused. When she left the room, Gobert took her keys and left in her car.
The woman attempted to contact Gobert through social media, but he didn't respond. Two people associated with Gobert responded a few hours later and told the woman Gobert got the vehicle stuck in the snow on a gravel road outside of Nebraska City.
Blair police were notified by Nebraska City police that the vehicle was found wrecked in a ditch on a gravel road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.