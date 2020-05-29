A man who was found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop was sentenced to up to four months in prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
James D. Riley, 37, pled no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He waived his right to a presentence investigation to proceed with sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Riley to 100 to 120 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with the sentence to run concurrent with another sentence Riley is serving for a case from Douglas County.
According to an arrest affidavit from July 2018, a sheriff's deputy was on patrol along state Highway 133 when he observed a northbound dark colored Ford truck without a front license plate.
The deputy stopped the vehicle, driven by Riley, who said he didn't have a license because it was suspended. Riley was arrested.
While searching Riley, the deputy found a small, silver metal object in his front shorts pocket. The deputy opened the container, which had a white residue on the screw top. Riley told the deputy he had stored cocaine in it.
When the deputy searched the vehicle, he found a small, white crystalline rock on the floor mat of the driver's side. The rock tested positive for meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.