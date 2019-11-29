A man accused of burglarizing an outbuilding and stealing tools from a Washington County property accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Nathan C. Peterson, 38, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking-more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony.
Peterson made application and was approved for District 6 Drug Court. Judge John E. Samson ordered Peterson to appear before in drug court Dec. 16.
Peterson was taken into custody Sept. 5.
According to an arrest affidavit, the burglary and theft occurred during the overnight hours between Aug. 13 and 14 in the 27000 block of County Road 16, north of Blair. Approximately $9,000 in tools and equipment, including three Stihl chainsaws, a Napa Porta Power, Milwaukee grease gun and Milwaukee radio, were stolen from a locked shop.
Video footage and photographs from a pawn shop show Amy A. Hollis, 34, selling the chainsaw and the power kit Aug. 14. Peterson was also seen in the footage helping Hollis unload the items, which were among those stolen the previous night.
Photographs from another business show Peterson selling the grease gun and radio.
On Sept. 3, a detective interviewed Hollis at Douglas County Corrections. She admitted to being present with Peterson during the burglary and loading the items in both her car and his truck.
Hollis pleaded guilty to three theft charges Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.