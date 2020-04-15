The Nebraska State Patrol has identified a man who was shot by police during an incident Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Adam Street in Blair.
At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers of the Blair Police Department were called to a residence to investigate a domestic disturbance. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Once officers entered the residence, they were confronted by a man, identified as Leslie Flynn Jr., 39, who was armed with a rifle.
During the confrontation, Flynn was shot. He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, where he later died.
No officers were injured in the incident, Blair Police Chief Joe Lager said at the scene, where crime scene tape stretched around a house and across Adams Street. The officers involved were not identified.
The Blair Police DepartmentNebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab were called in to investigate.
Three Blair officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Mike Robinson said one deputy was also placed on paid leave.
Nebraska law requires a grand jury to convene for any in-custody death.
It was unclear if this was the first officer-involved shooting in the county.
Capt. Aaron Barrow, who has been with BPD since 2003, said he was not familiar with any such incidents in department history. Robinson, who has served with the sheriff's office for 39 years, said the county has had incidents in the past involving weapons.
“This is the first one that actually involved a shooting,” he said. “But this is why we train.”
Flynn, who has a criminal history, was most recently arrested in September for suspicion of domestic assault. He pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was sentenced to six months probation in December, according to court records.
