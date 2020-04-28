An alleged road rage incident left a man injured from a knife wound, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened on County Road P43 near County Road 38 south of Fort Calhoun. Deputies were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. April 20.
According to a report, the victim told deputies he was northbound on CR P43 when a man in a late model black Pontiac headed south made a gesture at him as he passed him.
The man continued north. However, the driver of the Pontiac turned around and pulled in front of the man's vehicle, forcing him to stop. A man exited the Pontiac and began yelling at the victim, wanting to fight. Then the man allegedly threw “items” at the victim's truck and left north on CR P43.
The victim told deputies he got out of his vehicle to check for any damage. That's when the suspect returned and hit the victim's truck with his vehicle. The driver got out of the Pontiac and threw what appeared to be a knife, striking the victim in the face before taking off south.
The victim was transported by Fort Calhoun Rescue to Nebraska Medicine with a laceration above his left eye.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 402-426-6866.
