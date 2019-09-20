A man was found guilty Tuesday for a car theft in Washington County in January.
Zachary N. Gobert, 25, appeared in Washington County District Court for a charge of theft by unlawful taking of a thing valued between $1,500 and $4,999, a Class IV felony.
According to court documents, a Blair police officer responded to an apartment at 941 Iowa Avenue on Jan. 31 for a report of a stolen vehicle.
A woman told the officer that her silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala was stolen by Gobert. She said she met Gobert online and it was the first time they had hung out together.
The woman said Gobert started asking to use her car to drive to Plattsmouth after they hung out for some time. She refused. When she left the room for a brief period, the woman returned to find Gobert, her keys and her car missing.
The woman attempted to contact Gobert over Facebook Messenger, but he never responded. Two people associated with Gobert responded to her over Facebook Messenger a few hours later. They told the woman that Gobert got the vehicle stuck in the snow on a gravel road outside of Nebraska City.
Blair police were notified by Nebraska City police that the vehicle was found wrecked in a ditch on a gravel road.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
