A man found sleeping in a running vehicle was arrested June 25 after police determined he had an active warrant. He also faces additional charges in Washington County after officers found drugs and a weapon in his possession.
Ryan M. Webster, 32, is charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and carrying a concealed weapon-subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called at approximately 7:22 a.m. to the 1400 block of Washington Street to check on a man slumped forward in the seat of a red Ford F150. He appeared to be sleeping and the vehicle was running.
The man, who was identified as Webster, told offers everything was OK. He was only texting his girlfriend.
Officers radioed dispatch, who relayed Webster had a warrant out of Kansas for possession of a controlled substance.
When officers searched Webster, they found a small pink bag containing a white crystal substance in his right pocket. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
As officers searched the vehicle, they found a clear bag containing a white crystal substance in the a sunglasses holder. That substance also tested positive for meth. They also found a glass pipe with burnt residue.
Also located was an approximately 14-inch long homemade weapon, which was hidden between the front driver's and passenger's seats. A black case contained four throwing knives and a 3-foot long homemade bullwhip.
