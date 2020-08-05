Malvern Carl Wohlers, age 84, passed away July 23, 2020.
Malvern was born Jan. 24,1936 in Beebeetown to the late Ed and Lucille (Hammitt) Wohlers.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Wohlers; brothers, Wayne, Gordon, Denny; sister-in-law, Lois Wohlers.
Malvern is survived by his wife, Kaye (Brinckerhoff) Wohlers; son, Scott Wohlers; Daughter, Rita Martens (Jeff Pederson); step daughter, Hope Burns (David); sister- in-law, Marcia Wohlers; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and host of other family and friends.
Visitation was 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral Service was 5 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Grange Cemetery.
Family will direct memorials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.