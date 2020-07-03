Steve Harris Construction is busy improving Ellsworth Street and construction is progressing. Concrete was poured June 24 on the section from Seventh to Ninth streets.
Jon Mooberry with JEO Consulting Group Inc. said they have paved the main line and once there is strength on the concrete, they'll work on the intersections. Over the next couple weeks, they will work on driveways and other areas.
"They will be removing the concrete within the next week or so on the remainder of the job from Seventh to Fourth streets and starting construction on that area," Mooberry said. "It seems to be moving pretty quick. Barring any weather issues, as of right now the project should substantially be completed by Oct. 1."
Mooberry said there will still be some finishing touches, such as work on the sidewalks, seeding and miscellaneous cleanup items that will be taking place.
"I am happy to see some good progress," Village Board chairman Paul Krause said. "The village board has been trying to get a resurface or paving project done for several years now. It seems like we finally found the size of project that would bring competitive bids and hope to enjoy some newly paved streets for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.