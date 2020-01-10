Cash donations collected at the annual Magnolia Nondenominational Christmas Service were given to the Harrison County Food Pantry. Here, Janette Weigelt (left) offers the donated money to Laura Marten for the food pantry.
Dave Weigelt (left) gives donated products to Laura Marten for the Harrison County Food Pantry. The items were collected during the annual Magnolia Nondenominational Christmas Service.
Submitted
Cash donations collected at the annual Magnolia Nondenominational Christmas Service were given to the Harrison County Food Pantry. Here, Janette Weigelt (left) offers the donated money to Laura Marten for the food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.