A Louisiana man who pulled out a loaded gun after an argument with a co-worker was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
William M. Massey Jr, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Massey to 1 to 3 years in prison. The state had recommended probation.
Prior to sentencing, Massey's attorney, Matthew Munderloh, said his client wanted to serve probation, which could allow him to return Louisiana where he was employed.
Munderloh noted that Massey didn't point the gun at anyone. However, Massey was under the influence of alcohol at the time, which Munderloh said likely factored into the incident.
While Samson said he typically defers to sentencing recommendations, this incident was too serious to warrant probation.
“I”m really concerned about the incident and your introduction of a loaded gun,” he said.
Massey took responsibility for his action.
“I'd like to apologize to the town of Blair,” he said. “I put myself in a bad situation. I should have been there.”
Massey was arrested Dec. 13.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to a motel in the 1300 block of South Highway 30 for a disturbance.
A witness told police he saw Massey leave the motel with the handgun, set it on the bed of a truck and called another man, whom he had argued with earlier in the night, on his phone.
The witness said he knew Massey's intent and disarmed him, throwing the gun into a nearby wooded area. Police later recovered the gun and arrested Massey.
Massey was convicted of felony burglary in New Jersey in 2004.
