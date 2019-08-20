A Louisiana man who was arrested following an incident with a gun at a Blair motel accepted a plea agreement Aug. 13 in Washington County District Court.
William M. Massey Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15.
Massey was arrested Dec. 13.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to a motel in the 1300 block of South Highway 30 for a disturbance.
A witness told police he saw Massey leave the motel with the handgun, set it on the bed of a truck and called another man, whom he had argued with earlier in the night, on his phone.
The witness said he knew Massey's intent and disarmed him, throwing the gun into a nearby wooded area. Police later recovered the gun and arrested Massey.
Massey was convicted of felony burglary in New Jersey in 2004.
