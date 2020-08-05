Lotus Eileen Wohlers (Chapman), age 94, of Underwood, recently of Country House, Council Bluffs, waltzed through the pearly gates, surrounded by loving family, on July 22, 2020.
Lotus was born on a farm west of Persia, on Feb. 17, 1926, to Mary (McKeighan) and Sheldon Chapman. She attended school and graduated from Persia High School, Class of 1943. She always wanted to be a teacher and began teaching in Sunny Hillside Country School immediately following high school. Over the next several years, she taught school in Persia, Tenant, Shelby, and Denison, while obtaining her two-year degree from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI). Later she earned her BA from Buena Vista College while teaching in Underwood.
On June 20, 1954, she was united in marriage to Robert Charles Wohlers of rural Missouri Valley. In addition to her love of family, she had five passions: the Flying W Ranch, teaching, cooking/baking, dancing, and beautifying her yard.
She was a whirlwind: strong willed, tough, passionate, outspoken, and loving. Loved and feared by all who knew her. She was a force.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (McKeighan) and Sheldon Chapman; husband, Bob, of 65 years; brother-in-law, Rodney Wohlers; sister-in-law, Eleanor Kruse; nephew, Rick Chapman; and niece, Kathy (Chapman) Benes.
Lotus is survived by her children, Lana Wohlers and Lynn Wohlers; grandchildren, Keith (Lin Yee) Wohlers, Kody (Corrie) Wohlers; great-grandchildren, Kaci, Mallory, and Dominic; brother, Lowell (Ruby) Chapman; brothers-in-law, Byron (Karon) Wohlers, Jim (Pat) Kruse. Lotus was loved and admired by many, including nieces, nephews, other family, church family, their Country House family, especially her angel, Mallori and friends.
Visitation was 2-4 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral Service was Monday, July 27, at 3 p.m., also at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Grange Cemetery. Family will direct memorials or suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Neola.
