Editor’s note: This is the first column in a series of two. The second will publish in Friday's Enterprise.
On a recent Saturday, Alfie and I had just returned from a late day hike at Black-Elk Neihardt Park when my cell phone rang. It was Crystal, the manager of the Jeanette Hunt Blair Animal Shelter. She stated she was driving over from Fremont because Keys had gotten loose.
Oh no.
Keys came from a dog hoarding situation in Alliance. This handsome black and white dog is very shy and skittish. Although not abused by his recently deceased prior owner, he needs special attention and much loving. Progress has been made, but by baby steps. Another Friends Board member, Margaret Hanson, had visited Keys daily for weeks. Other volunteers have also been visiting Keys and had been taking him on short walks.
So, when I received the news that Keys was loose, I called Margaret.
When I got to the shelter shortly after the phone call, there were other people present — Crystal and shelter staff and the couple who had been walking Keys when he got out of his harness. Everyone was out walking the area. I headed west in the fields behind the shelter toward Family Fare; then turned around and walked along the railroad tracks back towards the shelter. I looked in culverts, under trees, in ditches — everyplace a scared dog would hide.
Shelter staff told me that Keys would not come when called by name, so my plan was, if I saw him, to stop and call Crystal.
After an hour of searching, darkness settled in and with no sighting. So, I returned to the shelter and joined all the others who had also gathered.
We discussed strategy going forward. We decided to use Facebook and other media to announce Keys' escape and to ask for volunteers to join us in a search party meeting at 9 a.m. the next day at the shelter. Local law enforcement was notified of Keys' escape and of the search party.
Nothing more could be done that night. I went home.
And then Margaret returned my earlier call. She had just left work and wanted to help. I told her what I knew and where we searched. She told me she was going to drive around to look for Keys.
I told her I would do the same and got in the car and was driving to the shelter to look around in that area when she called and said she thought she had seen him by the Tyson Elevators on Front Street. I drove there and we started walking through the area. I had a flashlight and Margaret had doggie treats. No sighting of Keys.
With nothing more to do, we parted and went to our homes.
I was just about to shut down the computer, when there was a Facebook notification that a black and white dog had been spotted on the north side of Highway 75 around the Living Hope Assembly of God building. I drove out there, and when I pulled into the Church's parking lot and flashed on the car's bright lights, lots of eyes reflected back at me. But, they were all deer. I thought I saw an animal laying down in the field, so I started walking towards it, but it also was a deer. I drove back and forth along the highway, but no Keys.
I spent a restless night thinking of this scared, lost dog in unfamiliar territory and where could he possibly be, what he was doing, and the terror he was going through. I snuggled with Alfie, started to watch a movie and eventually fell asleep.
DOUG COOK is President of the Friends of the Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter Board of Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.