The Animal Science Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has appointed two new student ambassadors for the 2020-21 academic year.
After in-depth interviews with department faculty and 2nd year ambassadors, two students were selected out of a pool of eight applicants:
• Kelsey Loseke a junior from Blair
• Shaye Koester a junior from Steele, N.D.
The two new ambassadors will serve alongside current second-year ambassadors:
• Kathlyn Hauxwell a junior from McCook
• Felicia Knoerzer a junior from Elwood
The ambassadors will interact with prospective animal science students by visiting high schools and attending various university admissions events. In addition to attending and supporting events, each ambassador will also take on the responsibility of planning one recruitment activity per year. One example is the animal science experience.
The animal science experience is an event where high school and transfer students visit East Campus for a day and see it through the eyes of a current college student. These students get an overview of the Animal Science Department, participate in an actual animal science class, eat lunch in the dining hall and participate in fun activities, such as a tour of Memorial Stadium.
“It’s a good opportunity for them to get to know East Campus and actually see what life is like here in the department and as a college student,” said Alli Raymond, animal science admissions coordinator. “Through planning and participating in these activities, the student ambassadors benefit not only the university, but themselves as well.”
The Animal Science Student Ambassador program, started in 1999, selects two animal science majors as ambassadors to promote the animal science program each year. Students receive a $2,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) and serve for two years supporting the department’s recruitment efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.