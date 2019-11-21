Garrett Hager watched from atop the Arlington High School football bleachers as a milk carton, containing a raw egg and attached to a plastic bag with string, floated gently to the ground Friday.
As he raced down the stairs to see the results, Hager found the egg had survived.
He wasn't alone.
Garrett was among 12 sixth-graders in Tashia Wolf's High Ability Learners class to participate in the Egg Drop Challenge.
Wolf said the students had to devise a contraption that would protect the egg from a high drop. Prior to the experiment, the students studied velocity, aerodynamics, gravity and momentum.
Maddie Martens also found her egg survived.
“Not a single crack,” she said. “I thought it was going to fail at first.”
Maddie used a large cardboard box with fabric attached to act as a parachute. The sixth-grader said she thought the box “took most of the force” allowing the egg to remain intact.
Some weren't as lucky.
Valeria Carvajal unwrapped her egg to find it had broken, but she laughed about it.
