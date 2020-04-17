The Logan Senior Center is now offering curbside meals delivery every Monday and Thursday at noon. Make meal reservations by calling Logan City Hall at 712-644-2425 on Friday by 5 p.m. for Monday and Wednesday by 5 p.m. for Thursday. Meals are served with a vegetable, fruit, and dessert.
• April 20 – Ham.
• April 23 – Salisbury patties.
• April 27 – Tater tot casserole.
• April 30 – Roast beef.
