Meals for seniors are served at the Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St. in Logan, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Meals are served with a vegetable, fruit, and dessert. Upcoming main courses include:
• Monday, Feb. 17- no lunch due to Presidents Day.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Italian sausage soup.
• Thursday, Feb. 20 – Pork chops.
• Monday, Feb. 24 – Chicken stir fry.
• Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Potatoes and ham soup.
• Thursday, Feb. 27 – Beef roast.
Make reservations at Logan City Hall by calling 712-644-2425 by 5 p.m. on Friday for Monday meals, 5 p.m. on Tuesday for Wednesday meals, and 5 p.m. Wednesday for Thursday meals.
