The Logan Public Library is now open to the public with guidelines relating to COVID-19 in place.
Library hours are:
• Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 9-11 a.m. for senior citizens and anyone who is immune compromised.
• Tuesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The library will allow patrons, beyond staff, per level of the building at a time with social distancing. Children 12 and under will be permitted in the children’s library area with an accompanying adult, maintaining the five patron limit. All ages need to wear a face covering, which is not provided. Hand sanitizer is available.
With these guidelines, library staff asks that patrons will not linger, but grab and go with no social gathering. Curbside service will still be available.
The staff will copy or fax for patrons with the customary charge. There will also be two public access computers available with restrictions. The meeting room is closed at this time.
Please check postings at the library doors for any other directives. If you have any questions, call the library at 712-644-2551. The library has a Facebook page and its website is loganpubliclibrary.weebly.com.
