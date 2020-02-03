The Logan Public Library has a number of activities planned during the month of February.
Activities includes:
• Mondays, 1-3 p.m. – Adult coloring.
• Tuesdays, 2-3:30 p.m. – Home-school library meet-up.
• First and Third Tuesday, 3:45-4:45 p.m. – After school programing for kindergarten through third grade with fourth graders as helpers. There is a special bus from the school this day.
• Second and fourth Tuesday – Fourth grade library program.
• Thursdays, 11:15 a.m. – Adult volunteering.
• Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. – Adult puzzle time.
• Fridays, 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Story Hour.
The Logan Public Library is located at 121 E. Sixth St. in Logan. For more information, call 712-644-2551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.