March 2
Chief Cavalier conducted a welfare check, all parties involved are well.
Officer Ohl conducted a civil standby at the Shell station.
Officer Ohl conducted a follow up, reference animal complaint.
Officer Ohl took a report of harassment via text messages at 402 S. Elm St.
March 3
Chief Cavalier conducted a welfare check; all parties involved are well.
Chief Cavalier reference follow up on stolen property. Advised involved party that this is was a civil matter.
Chief Cavalier responded to an accident on 4th Ave in front of the 4th Ave mall. No injuries minimal damage to vehicles. Accident report was conducted.
Chief Cavalier took a report of missing child who didn’t get off the bus. The child was located hiding in the family home.
Officer Ohl assisted Missouri Valley Police with a K9 deployment narcotic sniff. No contraband located.
March 11
Officer Ohl investigated suspicious person call at Boyer View Apt. unfounded.
Officer Ohl called to city park for suspicious person, no one located.
Officer Ohl, traffic stop for stop sign violation, warning issued.
Officer Ohl assisted Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with a K9 deployment reference stolen car used in an armed robbery in Kansas. K9 Pico located narcotics in the vehicle unable to locate suspects.
March 13
Officer Brown investigated a gas drive off at YESWAY. Elderly male returned to pay.
Officer Brown dispatched to erratic driver, vehicle was not located.
March 14
Officer Brown assisted Missouri Valley with a stop and hold for Pottawattamie County.
Officer Brown assisted Woodbine Police with a trespass call.
March 15
Officer Brown completed a welfare check, all parties are well.
Officers conducted a follow up at 404 ½ N. 4th Ave on a domestic disturbance investigation.
March 16
Officer Ohl called to erratic driver. Officer Ohl did not observe any violations.
Officer Ohl. Traffic stops for speeding. Citation issued for speeding and no Driver’s License.
Officer Ohl traffic stop warning issued for speeding.
Officer Ohl called to disturbing the peace of another. Located two subjects ringing doorbells and running. Warning issued info taken.
March 17
Officer Ohl took a report of items stolen from a garage at 104 W. 10th St.
March 18
Officer Brown completed a welfare check at 115 W. 9th St., no answer.
March 20
Officer Ohl took a report of phone scams in the area. No victims at this time.
March 21
Officer Ohl initiated a traffic stop for speeding at Hwy 30 & 246th, warning issued.
March 24
Chief Cavalier conducted follow up on sound of gunshots coming from near Logan. It was found that the shots are in the county individuals target practicing.
Chief Cavalier conducted a traffic stop on a semi on Hwy 30 & Overton Ave. Chief Cavalier contacted the driver to advise him that the rear door was opened and his load could spill onto the hwy. Driver stated he drove from Mo Valley to Logan and lost his pallet jack along the way. The driver was released and Chief Cavalier drove to Mo Valley in an unsuccessful attempt to locate the jack.
Officer Brown conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 30 & 250th speeding 44-25, citation issued.
Officer Brown responded to a physical domestic dispute at 212 S. 1st Ave. Female party was placed under arrest and transported to the Harrison County Jail.
Officer Brown received a barking dog complaint.
March 25
(PT) Officer Musefeldt completed a civil standby at 212 S. 1st St.
(PT) Officer Musefeldt received a call of a Toyota 4Runner driving with no headlights. Officer Musefeldt located the vehicle in the YESWAY parking lot. Officer Musefeldt found the vehicle to be stolen out of Omaha. The male driver was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and OWI.
(PT) Officer Musefeldt assisted Missouri Valley PD for a fight involving 12 people.
March 30
Officer Ohl traffic stop Hwy 30 & W. 8th expired registration.
Officer Ohl report of an erratic driver, traffic stop near landfill. Warning issued.
Officer Ohl noise complaint 501 N. 2nd St.
Officer Ohl traffic stop, Hwy 30 and welcome center, equipment violation. K9 deployment indication, nothing located.
March 31
Chief Cavalier took a report of unknown persons tampering with the company vehicles at Mosaic. No damage was located.
