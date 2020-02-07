01/02 – Disturbance at 116 E. 4th St., large group of people in the street possibly fighting. After an investigation, Justin Orton was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail for Disorderly conduct.
01/02 – Sexual assault investigation, working with Bellevue Nebraska Police Department. Case was forwarded to the County Attorney.
01/02 – Fraud investigation. Follow up revealed the suspect lives outside the Logan City Limits. Investigation being handled through Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
01/03 – Male individual was investigated by Officer Brown, reference a protection order/no contact order violation. Investigation ongoing.
01/03 – Loud music compliant at 501. N 2nd Ave.; music was turned down upon arrival.
01/04 – Child custody complaint, issued resolved.
01/04 – Erratic driver reported on Hwy. 30 coming into Logan. Traffic stop initiated on semi driver. Trailer was being pushed around by wind. No action taken.
01/05 – Traffic stop; warning issued for speeding.
01/05 – Burglary reported at 103 Boyer View Dr. #2. Television was stolen. Suspect was interviewed and arrested for burglary.
01/06 – Assisted Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Hwy. 30 near Welcome Center for reckless semi driver.
01/06 – Assist Missouri Valley Police with traffic stop; request for K9 for drug sniff.
01/07 – Abandoned vehicle located in the garage at 404 N. 2nd St. Midtown Towing will remove vehicle per landlord.
01/07 – Traffic stop; equipment violation. Warning issued.
01/07 – 321 Tower Rd. Welfare check.
01/12 – Alarm activated at Yesway; false alarm; employee set it off when coming into work
01/12 – Assisted Sheriff’s Office with intoxicated subject in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. Subject was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the jail for booking.
01/12 – Assisted motorist with locked out of vehicle.
01/13 – Subject on Tower Rd contacted the Police Department in regards to suspicious persons around his property. Unfounded.
01/13 – False alarm call.
01/14 – Traffic control to clean up rendering truck spill on Hwy. 30. Logan Fire Department arrived and hosed the street off.
01/15 – Arrived at Logan school to conduct a K9 sniff of the lockers; no contraband located.
01/15 – Traffic stop for no license plates. Warning issued.
01/16 – Yesway called, concerned about a female sleeping in her vehicle for approximately three hours in the parking lot. Female works overnight shift in Omaha and was tired while driving home. Female stopped to rest before continuing on.
01/19 – 103 Boyer View Dr. Officer took a report of harassment.
01/19 – Hwy. 30 & 11th Street; Citation issued for speeding.
01/19 – 116 W. 6th St. Officer to a report of harassment.
01/19 – Hwy. 30 at the Landfill report of a vehicle in the ditch. Officer arrived and found the vehicle was unoccupied; no injuries suspected.
01/20 – Stray dog jumping into parked cars. Dog was caught by the Police Department and taken to the Harrison County Humane Society.
01/21 – 911 hang-up call; cell phone was pinging near the laundry mat. No one was around.
01/22 – 221 N. 3rd Ave. 911 hang-up; misdial from the home.
01/25 – 103 W. 10th St. family disturbance. Parties were separated; report was taken and turned over to the County Attorney.
01/25 – Removed deer from roadway.
01/25 – 103 Boyer View Dr. complaint of unknown persons disturbing the peace of the tenant by ringing door bell and running away.
01/25 – K9 Officer Ohl was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a truck traveling at 95 mph heading towards Logan on Hwy. 30. Vehicle traveled into a cornfield and turned its headlights off to evade Law enforcement. Located suspect vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.
01/26 – 103 Boyer View Dr. Complaint of unknown persons disturbing the peace of the tenant by ringing door bell and running away.
01/27 – Child custody issue. Caller reporting that she was en route to Logan to retrieve children from another parent. Explained that they needed to stick to the Court decree. Parent returned to Missouri Valley.
01/28 – Assisted Logan Rescue at the Logan School for a child having a seizure.
01/28 – 115 S. Linn, report of a 911 hang-up call. Party called back, stated they are having phone problems.
01/29 – Call to Perfection Press for a subject lying in the snow next to his vehicle. Logan Rescue was called, and the subject was transported to the Missouri Valley hospital. The male subject was pronounced deceased. An autopsy will follow.
01/30 – Dogs running at large; spoke with owner, advised they need to be kept on her property
01/31 – Traffic stop warning issued for speed.
