02/01- 217 N. Elm, Officer Brown was dispatched to an animal complaint. No action taken.
02/01 – 222 S. Maple, Officer Brown dispatched to a firework complaint warning issued.
02/01 – Officer Brown Assisted the Harrison County Jail.
02/02 – 200 Glenn Ave., Officer Brown was dispatched to a water main break. Officer Brown contacted the Utilities Department. Utilities advised water main was not broken, excess water backup from drain.
02/02 – 309 E. Second St., Officer Brown was dispatched to a belligerent individual.
02/02 – Highway 30 and Fifth Ave., traffic stop, warning issued by Officer Brown for speeding.
02/02 – Highway 127 and Glenn Road, traffic stop, warning issued by Officer Brown for speeding.
02/05 – Officer Brown took a call of harassment.
02/07 – 114 W. 10th St., report of smoke and fire behind the walls of the apartment building. Chief Cavalier arrived on scene and made contact with the owner of the building. The owner stated he was the only person in the building. Chief Cavalier heard a dog barking in one of the apartments on the second floor. Chief Cavalier approached the upstairs apartment and kicked the door in to retrieve the dog. Chief Cavalier found two people who were sleeping in the apartment and didn’t realize the building was on fire. Both parties and the dog escaped without injuries.
02/07 – Officer Ohl was dispatched to 108 Maple St., reference harassment. Officer Brown has been investigating the matter and the case is ongoing.
02/07 – Officer Ohl made a traffic stop for a wrong way driver. Citation issued for expired registration.
02/07 – Officer Ohl was called to 114 W. 10th where displaced citizens from the fire were concerned with looters. No looters present.
02/08 – Officer Ohl was dispatched to 114 W. 10th St. Tenant found her cat sitting in the second floor window. Cat was retrieved.
02/08 – Officer Ohl was dispatched to 501 Highway 127 for loud music complaint. Subjects were told to keep music down.
02/09 – Officer Ohl made contact with Victor Wright in the Yesway parking lot. Mr. Wright was arrested on a Monona County Outstanding Warrant.
02/10 – Officer Brown took a report of simple assault that took place in the Quick Mart parking lot during a child custody exchange.
02/11 – Chief Cavalier took a report of a suspicious letter arriving in the mail. Homeland Security was advised.
02/11 – Chief Cavalier was called to a dog running at large on Linn Avenue.
02/14 – Offficer Brown, traffic stop, Fifth Street and Second Avenue, taillight out, warning issued.
02/14 - Officer Brown traffic stop, Highway 30 and Overton, headlight out warning issued.
02/15 – Officer Brown, traffic stop, 200 block North Third, investigation for OWI. Male driver was arrested and charged for OWI.
02/16 – Officer Brown attempt to locate possible OWI driver, Highway 30 eastbound. Could not locate.
02/17 – Officer Ohl initiated a traffic stop for defective equipment at Highway 30 and Highway 127. Warning was issued.
02/18 – Officer Ohl made a traffic stop Highway 30 and 240th. Officer Ohl deployed K9 Pico, which gave a positive alert and indication of narcotics in the vehicle. C. Ohl conducted a search of the vehicle, locating narcotics. Jesse Neri was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
02/20 – Report of gunshots south of the railroad tracks, Officer Ohl unable to locate.
02/20 – Officer Ohl, traffic stop Highway 30 and First Avenue, headlight out, warning issued.
02/20 – Officer Ohl, check welfare, 320 Hillcrest, all parties are well.
02/21 – Officer Ohl initiated a traffic stop at Highway 30 and Second Avenue. Warning for Fail to Yield.
02/21 – Officer Ohl initiated a traffic stop at North First Avenue and East Sixth Street for equipment violation. Warning issued.
02/21 – Officer Ohl assist motorist at Second Avenue and Fourth Street, help arriving shortly.
02/21 – Officer Ohl responded to a loud music complaint. Subjects asked to turn music down.
02/22 – Officer Ohl dispatched to 1032 Kerry Lane for disturbance. Everything was ok.
02/22 – 211 South Fourth, Officer Ohl, suspicious vehicle.
02/22 – Officer Ohl observed a subject walking in the alley near East Sixth Street. Subject ran away on foot when told to stop by Officer Ohl. Officer Ohl started a foot pursuit with the subject, who ultimately was able to elude law enforcement. K9 Piko was deployed. K9 Pico located a wig and stocking cap along with a cell phone in a backyard.
02/23 – Officer Ohl received a tip that Brock Kuhlman was hiding at 117 N. Maple. A perimeter was set and Mr. Kuhlman was taken into custody without incident. Mr. Kuhlman was arrested on two outstanding Monona County warrants.
02/26 – Chief Cavalier received a report of a 911 hang up call in the area of 118 West Seventh. Call came from a cell phone, unable to locate.
02/26 – 505 West Fifth Street, report of a barking dog.
02/26 – Chief Cavalier received a report from 116 West Sixth Street. Female party thought someone might be in her home. House was searched, no one located.
02/26 – Officer Ohl, dispatched to 315 North Fourth Avenue, reference a family verbal disturbance. Party warned and told to leave the residence.
02/26 – Officer Ohl dispatched to the 100/200 block of West 10th reference a barking dog.
02/27 – Chief Cavalier received a report of possible intoxicated driver on Highway 127. Vehicle was located on Fourth Avenue, unoccupied. Chief Cavalier waited for the owner of the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was given field sobriety tests. The driver was not intoxicated.
02/28 – Officer Brown received a report of an erratic driver traveling on Highway 30.
02/28 – Officer Brown was dispatched to 314 E. Seventh Street for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, the male party involved was placed under arrest and transported to Harrison County Jail.
02/29 – (call out) Officer Brown conducted a civil standby at 107 West Seventh Street.
02/29 – Officer Brown assisted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with an intoxicated person on Highway 30 on the railroad/river bridge east of Logan.
02/29 – Officer Brown conducted a welfare check at 314 E. Eighth Street. Everyone was well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.