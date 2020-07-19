June 1
Chief Cavalier responded to a report of a stolen auto from 204 W. Fourth St. Vehicle entered as stolen.
Chief Cavalier responded to a dog-at-large complaint; animal caught and taken to the Humane Society.
Officer Brown took a complaint of dirt bikes driving wreckless in and around Logan. Driver of dirt bikes warned that they need to be parked or will be impounded. Dirt bikes are not street legal.
Officer Brown took a complaint of a single dirt bike in the area of Skyline Drive. Officer Brown made contact with the driver. The driver was warned and the dirt bike was parked.
Officer Brown responded to a report of open garage doors at Lo-Ma bus barn; garage cleared and secured.
June 2
Chief Cavalier spoke with Keli King reference a civil dispute.
Chief Cavalier was called out to assist at the Harrison County jail with an inmate that locked himself in the bathroom. Chief Cavalier was able to get the door open and assist the inmate back to his cell.
June 3
Officer Ohl responded to 328 Hillcrest for a suspicious activity call; no one located.
Officer Ohl responded to 114 W. 10th St. for a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around the burnt apartment building; unable to locate.
Officer Ohl conducted a U.S. Highway 30 and Overton Avenue traffic stop; deployed K9 Pico. Methamphetamine was located; the suspect was arrested and lodged at the Harrison County jail.
June 4
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 30 and Overton Avenue, and issued a warning for driving on shoulder.
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 30 and 240th Street and issued a warning for no taillights.
Officer Ohl, at Second Avenue and E. Third Street, conducted a traffic stop for suspect vehicle from stealing copper from burnt apartment building on 10th Street.
June 5
Officer Brown assisted DHS serving papers at 421 E. Ninth St.
Officer Brown, at 621 Glen Road, responded to a call of suspicious activity. Home is secure; no signs of forced entry.
Officer Brown assisted Iowa State Patrol with a pursuit. Vehicle struck stop sticks but continued into Nebraska on Interstates 80 and 29. Officer Brown terminated pursuit at the state line.
June 7
Officer Brown assisted Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with an unruly inmate.
Officer Brown conducted a civil standby for property return at 418 N. Fourth Ave.
Officer Brown responded to a call of harassing behavior at 418 N. Fourth Ave. and found the party gone upon his arrival.
Officer Brown rerouted traffic at U.S. Highway 30 and 260th Street for an accident in Missouri Valley.
June 8
Officer Ohl received a complaint of harassment by telephone, all parties involved were told to stop contact.
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Highways 30 and 44 for equipment violation.
Officer Ohl assisted Missouri Valley PD with arresting a subject.
June 9
Chief Cavalier received a report of a child not properly restrained, but was unable to locate vehicle.
Officer Ohl assisted Missouri Valley PD with sexual assault case.
June 11
Chief Cavalier received a complaint of a gas drive-off at Yesway.
Officer Lieber assisted DHS with removal of two children from a home in Logan.
Officer Lieber received a call of a male subject sleeping outside the sheriff’s office. Officer Lieber arrived and found Clayton McIntyre intoxicated with a bottle of vodka in his pocket. McIntyre was arrested for public intoxication.
June 13
Officer Ohl conducted a disorderly conduct investigation at 422 E. Second St., and found the report to be unfounded.
Officer Ohl conducted an animal neglect investigation at 404 N. Second Ave. Dog found to have food, water and shade. Owner was advised to get dog registered with the city.
Officer Ohl conducted a welfare check at 104 E. Ninth St.; subject was well. Unfounded.
June 14
Officer Ohl arrested Paul Bell on an outstanding warrant.
June 15
Chief Cavalier received a call of a suspicious person at Yesway; spoke with subject; they were just waiting on another party for a ride.
Chief Cavalier received a parking complaint in front of Reed’s service. Semi-truck parked, blocking the driveway.
June 16
Officer Brown issued a warning on a fireworks complaint at 424 N. Second Ave.
Officer Brown conducted an investigation for animal neglect at 116 E. Fourth St. No proper shelter, water, nor food was found. Investigation ongoing.
June 17
Officer Ohl followed up at 116 E. Fourth St. regarding animal neglect. Investigation continued.
Officer Ohl attempted to locate a wreckless driver. Vehicle located in the alley between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street, unoccupied.
Officer Ohl assisted Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 2632 235th for an out-of-control subject arguing with family. Subject moved out from home.
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation at U.S. Highway 30 and 260th Street; a citation issued for no insurance.
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 30 and 270th Street for off-road lights on the highway. Warning issued.
June 18
Officer Brown investigated an open door at Country Hardware; building searched and secured.
June 19
Officer Brown received a complaint of suspicious persons walking around town. They were just people walking enjoying the weather.
June 21
Officer Brown conducted a theft investigation at 210 N. Maple Ave.
Officer Brown conducted an assault investigation at 310 W. Sixth St.
June 22
Chief Cavalier took a report of a dog bite.
June 23
Officer Ohl conducted a motorist assist.
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop at E. Sixth and Third Avenue, and issued a citation for no registration.
June 24
Chief Cavalier assisted the sheriff’s office with a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 30 at the Harrison County landfill. Traffic control conducted.
Chief Cavalier and Officer Ohl assisted DHS remove children at 216 E. Sixth St. The parent wouldn’t open door for removal. After negotiations, the parent complied and gave the children to DHS for removal.
Chief Cavalier and Officer Ohl assisted with a custody dispute at 316 N. Second Ave. The issue was resolved peacefully.
June 25
Officer Brown conducted an investigation into a protection order violation.
June 26
Officer Ohl received a report of dirt bikes at 411 N. Fourth Ave.; bikes were put away upon arrival.
Officer Ohl received a fireworks complaint by City Hall; unable to locate.
Officer Ohl assisted Dunlap PD with a bar fight at the Dog House bar.
June 27
Officer Ohl received a call of a suspicious person walking in alley near E. Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue; unable to locate.
Officer Ohl responded to 411 N. Fourth Ave. for a dirt bike complaint unable to locate; no answer from owner of home.
Officer Ohl responded to 522 N. Fourth Ave. for a fireworks complaint.
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop at 270th Street and U.S. Highway 30; a warning was issued for equipment violation.
June 28
Officer Ohl responded to a firework complaint at 323 N. Fourth Ave. and issued a warning/advised of ordinance.
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 30 and golf course; citation issued for no license.
Officer Ohl received a complaint of a reckless driver at U.S. Highway 30 and Quincy Avenue, vehicle stopped and given warning.
Officer Ohl conducted a traffic stop at Iowa Highway 127 and Boyer View; a warning was issued for equipment violation.
June 29
Officer Brown removed a dead piglet from the roadway.
Officer Brown conducted a traffic stop with an unregistered dirt bike at Iowa Highway 127 and Glen Road. Driver was cited and vehicle was towed due to not being street legal.
