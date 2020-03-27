The Logan-Magnolia Community School District has received approval from the Department of Education and the United States Department of Agriculture to provide breakfast and lunch for its students while there is no school due to the novel coronavirus.
School officials are developing the following guidelines:
There is a Google form on the school’s website, lomaschools.org, for those needing meals to fill out informing the school how many meals are needed for your children.
The pick-up location will be at the Logan Christian Church and the Magnolia Lutheran Church property. You will be able to pick up the meals on the south side of the Christian Church and the west side of Lutheran Church in Magnolia.
The students need to be present in the vehicle. This is open to those 18 and younger.
A breakfast and lunch will be provided for each student.
Pick-up is between 11 a.m. and noon.
For this week, the school district needed to hear back from those desiring meals by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, with students receiving meals for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week. School officials will be updating the school’s website so you can order meals on Friday for next week.
School officials appreciate your patience as they work out the kinks in this program.
