Lo-Ma Homecoming will be held Sept. 27 – Oct. 2
Logan-Magnolia’s Homecoming celebration will take place next week, Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.
Homecoming Candidates announced – Coronation on Sept. 27
The 2020 Lo-Ma Panthers Homecoming Court was announced last week, and members of the royal court are listed below.
King Candidates Sam Czarnecki (son of Teresa Czarnecki and Dave Czarnecki), Josef Hedger (son of Jacob and Chris Hedger), and Briar Reisz (son of Doug and India Reisz).
Queen Candidates include Ashlyn Doiel (daughter of Brandon and Amy Doiel), Emme Lake (daughter of Stacy Lake) and Emilie Thompson (daughter of Jason and Wendy Thompson).
Senior escorts include Nathan Adair (son of Craig and Linda Adair), Randen Bradshaw (son of Rod and Bobbi Bradshaw), and Bryce Maguire (son of Mike and Kay Maguire).
The Homecoming Coronation will be held on Sunday evening, beginning at 5 p.m.
Jersey Auction, Pep Rally
The jersey auction and community pep rally will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the football field beginning at 5 p.m.
The high school drill team will perform, and Coach Jill Kiger, Coach Kelli Kersten and Coach Matt Straight will talk about their seasons thus far.
The jersey auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Theme Days
The theme days are listed as follows: Monday, Sept. 28, pajama day; Tuesday, Sept. 29, fake injury day; Wednesday, Sept. 30, Student, teacher swap day (dress as your favorite student or teacher); Thursday, Oct. 1, cowboy day; Friday, Oct. 2, extreme purple and gold day.
The students (grades 7-12) will leave school to go to the football field for a socially distanced pep rally on Friday, Oct. 2. Logan-Magnolia will host West Monona for the Homecoming game on Friday evening.
Downtown Decorating
The juniors and senior will be decorating the downtown windows on Friday, Sept. 25, with the sophomores painting the school windows.
The 7th, 8th, and 9th grades will decorate the high school commons and classroom doors.
Hall of Fame Induction
The 1990 Logan-Magnolia State Championship football team will be inducted into the KMA Radio Hall of Fame at the halftime of the football game.
