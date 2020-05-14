One path will end and another one is set to begin on Saturday afternoon as 52 seniors will receive their high school diplomas.
Logan-Magnolia will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 16, beginning at 2 p.m. at the high school. Graduates will be honored with their parents by alphabetical order, which has been sent to the families of the high school graduates.
The graduates will wear their caps, gowns, and medals. Graduates and guardians will arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to their assigned times as staff members will be in the parking lot assisting with traffic flow. The assigned times are set from 2-4:30 p.m. at the high school.
Lo-Ma personnel will be taking photos throughout the day and posting them on the Logan-Magnolia Community School’s Facebook page. After the ceremony, graduates will be asked to go to their high school locker and clean out their remaining belongings, turn in their robes, and exit the building. Speeches, rose honors, and awarding of diplomas will be made into a video and a link will be sent to all the graduates and their families within a couple weeks after the ceremony is complete. Sophia Johnsen will be taking graduate photos with family members.
The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Lo-Ma Schools Facebook page for everyone to enjoy. The ceremony will be recorded and shared with seniors within a few weeks after the ceremony.
The school district encourages everyone to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Madison Bell, Cypress Lee Biles, Chase Michael Bucksbee, Dylan Cunard, Abigail Davie, Aubree Michelle Davis, Olivia Regina Diggins, Joshua Kyle Dobbs, Megan Eileen Dunn, Alexandrea Teagun Fields;
Kealy Jalynn Fischer, Jacob Maximus Fox, Trevor Michael Guyett, Charleigh Jo Hammitt, Adam Robert Haner, Colton David Hanlon, Kael Christopher Hartwig, Macie Rene’ Hiller, Paige A. Holmgren, Bryce Christopher Hudnut;
Jaice Nickole Johnsen, Kaleb Jeremy King, Violet Ann Lapke, Paige Renae Lease, Christian Matthew Leonard, Tanner Mace, Elijah David-Arthur Marcum, Alyvia Rae Meeker, Ross Joseph Meeker, Madison Lynn Mether;
Joel Dillon Meyer, Kylie Ann Morrison, Jessica Leah Newton, Riley Matthew Oloff, Jarus Taylor Perelman, Lucas Alan Pickle, Barret Sidney Pitt, Sabina Reisz, Misty Dawn Rose, Abigail MarieSo-Yung Rosengren;
Clayton Ronald Ross, Catrina Lee Sears, Kole Michael Shepard, Taylor Nicole Sporrer, Olivia Shirley Springhower, Kelsie Marie Stevens, Mason Strang, Zoey Ray Swanger, Gabriel Frank Walski, Morgan Nicole Waters, Lili Anne Wills.
