The Logan-Magnolia Community School District senior awards banquet for the Class of 2020 was virtually held on May 13.
Following is the list of graduating students and the honors they received.
Madison Bell: American Red Cross.
Dylan Cunard: Currie Scholarship, Dow Scholarship.
Abigail Davie: Logan Education Association.
Aubree Davis: Iowa National Guard.
Josh Dobbs: Industrial Tech Award for Excellence.
Megan Dunn: Nebraska Access Scholarship and Dean’s Excellence Scholarship, Wayne State College; Jimmy King Foundation Scholarship; Logan Education Association Scholarship.
Trevor Guyett: Persident’s Commitment Scholarship; Wayne State College; Music Achievement Scholarship; Wayne State College; Jimmy King Foundation Scholarship; Jim Wood Foundation Scholarship.
Charleigh Hammitt: Iowa National Guard.
Adam Haner: Military, U.S. Army,
Macie Hiller: TSO Scholarship.
Jaice Johnsen: Briar Cliff University, volleyball; Jimmy King Foundation Scholarship.
Violet Lapke: Iowa Governors Scholar Award; KCAU-TV Best of the Class; Latta Scholarship, four year; Omaha World-Herald, All-Academic Team, Honorable Mention.
Christian Leonard: Music Achievement Scholarship, Morningside College.
Alyvia Meeker: Jimmy King Foundation Scholarship.
Madison Mether: Birks Scholarship; Currie Scholarship; Jimmy King Foundation Scholarship; Kiwanis Scholarship.
Kylie Morrison: Northwestern College, basketball scholarship; Dow Scholarship; Kellen Morrison Memorial Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Latta Scholarship, four year; Meier Waterman Award, athlete of the year; Woodman Life Scholarship.
Jessica Newton: Russ Kurth Memorial Scholarship.
Barret Pitt: Iowa Central Community College, football scholarship; Courtlyn Oviatt Award; Meier Waterman Award, athlete of the year; Paul and Loraina Groth Scholarship; Rex Johnsen Memorial Award; Sharon E. Leonard Memorial Scholarship; Stephen C. and Kathryn G. Straight Scholarship.
Sabina Reisz: Tippie Gateway Scholarship; Advantage Iowa Scholarship; Hermina G. Brandt Scholarship; University of Iowa; Knights of Columbus; Latta Scholarship, four year; Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, Inc.; Iowa West Racing Association Scholarship.
Reanna Rife: Dean’s Scholarship, Morningside College; Music Achievement Scholarship, Morningside College; Autism Society of Iowa Scholarship; Eastern Star Scholarship; Masonic Lodge Scholarship; Omaha World Herald, All Academic Team, Honorable Mention.
Misty Rose: Gary J. Altwegg Scholarship, PEO Scholarship.
Abigail Rosengren: Knights of Columbus.
Olivia Springhower: Iowa National Guard.
Taylor Sporrer: University of Nebraska-Omaha, track, cross country; Community Bank Scholarship; Gordon Fliehe Scholarship; Jimmy King Foundation Scholarship; Kiwanis Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Logan Chamber of Commerce Award.
Gabe Walski: Bernie Saggau Award; IGHSAU Sportsmanship Award; CHI Community Memorial Auxilary Scholarship; CHI Medical Foundations Scholarship; Kellen Morrison Memorial Scholarship; Knights of Columbus; Latta Scholarship, four-year); Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, Inc., Scholarships.
Morgan Waters: Gordon Fliehe Scholarship, Jim Wood Foundation Scholarship, Knights of Columbus.
