Logan-Magnolia Class of 2020 - Virtual Graduation May 22, 2020

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Megan Dunn, with her mom, Amy Dunn.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Ross Meeker, Alyvia Meeker.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduate, from left: Clayton Ross, with mom, Janel Ross.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduate: Kealy Fischer.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Morgan Waters, Gabe Walski, India Reisz.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates: Maddie Bell.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduate: Madison Mether.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates: Morgan Waters.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Paige Lease, with her father, Jim Lease.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Sabina Reisz, with her father, Doug Reisz.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Michael Guyett, father, with Lo-Ma graduate Trevor Guyett.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Kylie Morrison, Violet Lapke.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Violet Lapke, Taylor Sporrer.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Abi Rosengren, with her friend, Olivia Guinan.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduate: Adam Haner.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduate: Aubree Davis.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Barret Pitt and Lucas Pickle.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Charleigh Hammitt, with mom, Jessica Lease.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduate: Christian Leonard.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduate: Jaice Johnsen.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduate: Kaleb King.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Gabe Walski, Dylan Cunard, Christian Leonard.

2020 Logan-Magnolia graduates, from left: Clayton Ross, Zoey Swanger, Gabe Walski.

High School Diplomas were handed out to the Logan-Magnolia Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 16. The ceremony was spaced out, and the school district followed the Department of Health guidelines.
