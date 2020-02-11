The Iowa High School Large Group State Speech Festival will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Waukee. Logan-Magnolia's Evelyn Gomez and Misty Rose received Division I ratings at the District Contest on Jan. 25 and will participate in the Large Group State Speech Contest this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.