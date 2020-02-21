The Logan Fire and Rescue Association 133rd Annual Firemen’s Ball will be held on Saturday, March 7 at the Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St. in Logan.
Price of admission includes dinner and admission into the dance. Dinner, catered by the Loess Moose Bar and Grill, will be served from 5-7 p.m. and will include a choice of prime rib or chicken with baked potato, roll, vegetable, and side salad. Carry-out and delivery are also available.
This is a bring-your-own beverage event with no one under the age of 18 after 8 p.m. For those not dining during the event, there is a reduced-price ticket to the dance that features live music by 2 ½ Guitars.
The evening will include a silent auction, 50/50 cash raffle, and a raffle for a Green Mountain Pellet Grill.
