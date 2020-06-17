The Logan Chamber of Commerce is usually in the final planning stages for their mid-summer Fourth of July celebration, but on Thursday, the fireworks fizzled as the final decision was made.
“It was a difficult decision, but it was the right decision,” stated chamber member Ray Darling. “We’ve already been receiving calls and entries that normally participate who are pulling out. We took a look at the surrounding communities who hold celebrations, and it was a decision we had to make.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic still hovering over a majority of the state and nation, the county seat’s chamber of commerce did not take the decision lightly.
“There were so many concerns for the entire day and weekend,” added chamber member Mary Darling. “There are several elderly who either participate or like to attend the parade, and we just couldn’t take any chances.”
The Fourth of July fireworks were going to be held on Friday, July 3, at the school grounds, but questions on how each family would maintain social distancing as well as overcrowding during the event, especially since it is on a weekend this year, was another concern.
“We understand the crowds aren’t as large as they once were, but we still had concerns on how we were going to keep everyone safe,” Mary added. “Trying to enforce the social distancing was going to be difficult.”
Dr. Nathaniel Alvis advised to not hold the parade or any activities.
“It’s a difficult pill to swallow as we know that many people have family and friends who come back, and we like to showcase our little town,” Ray concluded. “The safety of the citizens of our community and their family is our top priority.”
