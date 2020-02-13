The Logan Volunteer Fire Department was called to an apartment fire on 10th Street in Logan on Friday, Feb. 7, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
According to Logan Fire Chief Craig Charbonneau, all occupants of the five apartments in the building had exited prior to fire crews arriving on the scene, and no injuries were reported.
Charbonneau stated that the fire started while a maintenance crew was using a torch while working on pipes in the building and the fire started in a wall.
Other departments assisting in battling the fire including Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Mondamin, and Magnolia. Charbonneau stated that fire crews were on the scene until 5:30-6 p.m. that evening. He stated that the fire rekindled at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning, and the Logan and Missouri Valley fire departments were called back to the scene and got it under control and extinguished at around 7:30 a.m.
Kendra Beckner with the Logan Fire Department stated that, per protocol, the fire department contacted the American Red Cross to help at the scene and also with the displaced families.
