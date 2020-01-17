Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports Registration set for Jan. 26
Registration for the Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports Team will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Logan Community Center in Logan.
All boys and girls, no matter the ability, in grades 6-12, ages 12-19, from any of the Harrison County schools are eligible and are encouraged to participate. All the coaches are DNR / NRA / SCTP certified.
Registration forms and information are available on the website at www.lhyshootingsports.com. A parent or guardian must register the participant.
For additional information, please contact Deb Gochenour, 402-250-7166, or Rod Ortner, 402-672-9339.
