The Loess Hills Missouri River Region is excited to share their 2019 accomplishments at a Year in Review Celebration at Full Fledged Brewing in Council Bluffs on Friday, Feb. 28, from 4-6 p.m.
The LHMRR Parks to People Plan was created by a group of partners from Harrison, Mills, and Pottawattamie Counties and the Friends of Lake Manawa, who first assembled in 2014. The Plan supports collaborative regional projects that enhance economic development and tourism; public health and social vitality; natural resources, parks and trails; and overall regional vibrancy.
This initiative intends to attract and retain young people interested in an active lifestyle, which will stimulate Iowa’s economy and promote business growth. A primary goal is to offer a fully connected 21st Century parks system in time for the Iowa Parks Centennial in 2020.
The MidAmerican Energy Foundation has committed $500,000 in catalyst funding for projects in the three-county Parks to People Plan. To date, these funds have been used to leverage more than $10 million in outdoor recreation and tourism projects.
Projects include multi-use trail construction and enhancements, park and nature center improvements, increased hunting habitat, cabins, and more. A full list of projects can be found at goldenhillsrcd.org/lhmrr. Additionally, the group launched a new marketing website for the region – WanderLoess.com. WanderLoess includes information about attractions and activities throughout the region.
The LHMRR Board will hold its Annual Meeting and Year in Review Celebration on Friday, Feb. 28. The public is invited to attend the Year in Review Celebration from 4-6 p.m. at Full Fledged Brewing, 40 Arena Way #2 in Council Bluffs.
At this celebration, they will give a history of the initiative, discuss recent successes, and overview progress on priority projects for 2020. Project leaders will be available to answer questions and provide information about priority projects. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so please RSVP by emailing lance@goldenhillsrcd.org.
The LHMRR is coordinated by Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development. For more information about the Loess Hills Missouri River Region Parks to People Plan and this event, visit goldenhillsrcd.org/lhmrr or facebook.com/loesshillsmissouririverregion.
